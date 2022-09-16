Winston (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, but he should be able to play, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Winston managed limited practices throughout the week, as did backup RB Mark Ingram (ankle). Alvin Kamara (ribs), on the other hand, was a non-participant Thursday and Friday, making him the key offensive piece most in danger of missing Sunday's game. Winston would still have a nice crew to work with, thanks to wide receivers Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave.