Winston (knee/foot) participated in practice Sunday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Winston, who is bouncing back from the ACL tear in his left knee that cut short his 2021 campaign, had also been dealing with a foot sprain, but he was able to work in 7-on-7 drills Sunday. It remains to be seen if the QB is a candidate to see action in the Saints' preseason finale, but barring any setbacks, Winston is trending toward a Week 1 start for the team.
