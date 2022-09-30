Winston (back/ankle/hip) is not present at the start of Friday's practice, Rod Walker of The Times-Picayune reports.

Winston and Michael Thomas (foot) both appear to be missing their third straight practice sessions, which doesn't provide optimism for either's chances of suiting up Sunday Versus Minnesota. The Saints' official injury report Friday will provide Winston with an official game designation, but if he can't go Andy Dalton will be in line to start after a full week of taking first-team reps. Winston is recovering from ankle and hip injuries, in addition to dealing with four fractures in his back.