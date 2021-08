Winston has been named the Saints' starter for Week 1 against the Packers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After a lengthy quarterback battle with Taysom Hill, it will be Winston as Drew Brees' successor in New Orleans. Winston has been sharp all preseason and was particularly impressive Monday against the Jaguars, completing nine of 10 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns. He will open the season as the starter, though Taysom Hill could still have a role in the offense.