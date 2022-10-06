Winston (back/ankle) didn't practice Thursday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Winston has yet to practice since playing all 64 offensive snaps Week 3 at Carolina, when he tossed for a season-high 353 yards. Since then, injury rehab has been his focus as he recovers from four small fractures in his back and an ankle injury. It's unclear if Winston has a chance to suit up Sunday versus the Seahawks, but the Saints will turn to Andy Dalton under center if the former is forced to miss a second game in a row this weekend.
