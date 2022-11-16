Coach Dennis Allen said Wednesday that Winston may not be 100 percent healthy at any point the rest of this season, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Winston has been able to practice fully for weeks, but Allen continues to stick with Andy Dalton as the Saints' starting quarterback, even though the latter has compiled a 2-5 record in his nods this season. As such, Winston is poised to be the team's No. 2 and may not get a chance to regain the top spot on the depth chart without an absence from Dalton.