Winston (back/ankle) wasn't spotted at Wednesday's practice, Stacey Dales of NFL Network reports.
Though Winston looks like he'll begin Week 4 prep as a non-participant in practice after having played through back and ankle injuries during Sunday's loss to Carolina, head coach Dennis Allen downplayed any concern about the quarterback's availability for this weekend's game in London against the Vikings, according to Dales. Top wideout Michael Thomas (toe) was also absent for Wednesday's practice. Andy Dalton handled first-team reps Wednesday in Winston's stead, but the latter is expected to be back on the practice field Thursday, per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.
