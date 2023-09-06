Winston (wrist) wasn't listed on the Saints' first Week 1 injury report Wednesday, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.
Winston sustained a wrist injury preseason Week 3 against the Texans, a contest in which he completed 11 of 16 passes for 93 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. With the health concern in the rearview mirror, he can turn his focus to being quarterback Derek Carr's primary backup for the 2023 campaign.
