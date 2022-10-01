Winston (back/ankle/hip) has been downgraded to out ahead of Sunday's London matchup against the Vikings, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
It would have been truly surprising to see Winston be ruled active for Sunday's contest against the Vikings, but Saturday's announcement does take any sort of guesswork out of fantasy managers' hands. Andy Dalton will get the start and will be without one of his top targets in Michael Thomas (foot).
