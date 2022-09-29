Winston (back/ankle/hip) is not present at the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, Stacey Dales of NFL Network reports.

Winston appears to be missing a second straight practice session, and he told reporters Thursday that he's nursing a hip flexor injury in addition to his previously disclosed back and ankle issues, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. Coach Dennis Allen and Winston have both expressed that they expect the No. 1 quarterback to be available Sunday vs. Minnesota, but it remains to be seen whether his absence Thursday represents a setback. Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that it was expected Winston would practice in some capacity Thursday.