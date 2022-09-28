Winston (back/ankle) was not spotted at Wednesday's practice, Stacey Dales of NFL Network reports.
Winston appears to be beginning the week as a 'DNP' after having played through back and ankle injuries during Sunday's loss to Carolina. Michael Thomas (toe) is also not present at the start of Wednesday's practice, New Orleans' first session in London. Andy Dalton will handle first-team reps in Winston's stead, while it will fall to Taysom Hill to take second-team reps.
