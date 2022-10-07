Winston (back/ankle) will be listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Seattle, while Andy Dalton will start, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

The Saints are leaving the door open for Winston to be active in a backup role. He's not a Week 5 fantasy option, missing out on a friendly matchup against a Seahawks team that's been much better than expected on offense and even worse than expected on defense.