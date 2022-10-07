Winston (back/ankle) will be listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Seattle, while Andy Dalton will start, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.
The Saints are leaving the door open for Winston to be active in a backup role. He's not a Week 5 fantasy option, missing out on a friendly matchup against a Seahawks team that's been much better than expected on offense and even worse than expected on defense.
More News
-
Saints' Jameis Winston: No practice Thursday•
-
Saints' Jameis Winston: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Saints' Jameis Winston: Not playing Sunday•
-
Saints' Jameis Winston: Labeled doubtful for Sunday•
-
Saints' Jameis Winston: Missing third straight practice•
-
Saints' Jameis Winston: Sits out another practice•