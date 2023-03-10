The Saints offered Winston a restructured deal on Friday that would allow him to stick with the team for the 2023 season, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.

If Winston were released as a post-June 1 cut the Saints would save $12.8 million against the cap, but it appears the team is open to keeping him in house as a backup to new top quarterback Derek Carr. The 29-year-old was relegated to backup duties behind Andy Dalton after beginning the 2022 season in the starting role, due in part to the fact that he suffered four fractures in his back Week 1. New Orleans would likely cut Winston if he doesn't agree to terms on a contract restructure, meaning he could still could opt to test his market as a free agent.