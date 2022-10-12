Winston (back/ankle) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday.
Winston is listed with the same injuries as last week, but he's clearly making progress in his recovery from four small fractures in his back and an ankle issue. He has a pair of opportunities to get back to full activity in practice this week before the Saints potentially give him a designation for Sunday's game against the Bengals. Friday's practice report will be telling for Winston's availability.
