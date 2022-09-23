Winston (back/ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Carolina, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Winston played through the back injury last week, though not particularly well, in a 20-10 loss to Tampa Bay. He'll likely play again even after adding an ankle issue, but fantasy managers should consider that he may not be at his best while dealing with four small fractures in his back and now a minor lower-body injury as well. Winston was a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday.