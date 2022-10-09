Winston (back/ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Though Winston has seemingly moved past a hip flexor injury, he'll end up missing his second straight game while he recovers from four small fractures in his back in addition to an ankle issue. Andy Dalton will pick up another start in place of Winston, who will turn his focus toward getting ready for the Saints' Week 6 matchup with the Bengals. Jake Luton and Taysom Hill are both active as backup options behind Dalton.

More News