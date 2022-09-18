Winston, who is active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, will be playing despite having been diagnosed with four fractures in his back, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports.

Though Winston was limited in practices throughout the week and was listed as questionable heading into Sunday, he'll be able to tough it out and play through the issue by donning some extra padding on his back. The injury may be something that lingers for a few more weeks and gradually improves as the season goes along, but Winston should be available on game days so long as he can tolerate the pain.