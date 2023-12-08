Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Friday that he's managed the quarterback snaps between both Winston and Derek Carr (concussion/rib/shoulder) during practice this week in the event Carr isn't available for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Carr has started all 12 of the Saints' games to date, but his status heading into the weekend may be murkier than ever before after he entered the concussion protocol for the second time this season following his removal from last Sunday's 33-28 loss to the Lions. Carr is also nursing a pair of injuries in addition to the concussion, but he was able to stay involved in practice throughout the week, logging limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday before advancing to full activity Friday. If Carr can gain clearance from an independent neurologist Saturday, he could be removed from the protocol and handle his usual starting duties Sunday, but if not, Winston looks like he'll be prepared to direct the offense. While coming on in relief of Carr on five occasions this season, Winston has completed 25 of 47 pass attempts for 264 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.