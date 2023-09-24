Winston completed 10 of 16 passes for 101 yards during Sunday's 18-17 defeat to the Packers.

Winston took over under center after Derek Carr sustained a right shoulder injury on a sack in the third quarter. With their starting quarterback forced out for the remainder of the game, the Saints turned to Winston to protect their 17-0 lead with just over a quarter-and-a-half remaining. Winston didn't manage to pass his team's own 40-yard line on his first three drives of the second half; however, the 29-year-old completed four of six passes for 45 yards to set the Saints up for a game-winning field goal on their final offensive series before kicker Blake Grupe missed wide right on his 46-yard attempt. Winston started 10 games over his first three seasons with the Saints, and his experience in this offense should help keep the unit afloat if Carr, who underwent X-rays before being taken to a local area hospital for further evaluation, is forced to miss any time moving forward.