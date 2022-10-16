Winston (back/ankle) is listed as active Sunday against the Bengals.
While Winston will be available for the first time since Week 3, he won't be leading the Saints offense Week 6 and instead will be Andy Dalton's backup in an emergency capacity. Winston's next chance to reclaim the starting role is this Thursday at Arizona, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Sunday that Dalton may be able to keep the No. 1 gig with another steady performance this weekend. As a result, there's no telling when (or if) Winston will supersede Dalton, even after he's put four small fractures in his back and an ankle issue behind him.
