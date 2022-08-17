Winston (knee/foot) won't play in Friday's preseason game against the Packers, Sean Fazende of FOX 8 reports.
Winston has been dealing with a foot sprain on top of coming back from last year's ACL tear. He was held out of the preseason opener but could get a look in the Saints' final preseason game next week. Expect Andy Dalton to start against Green Bay on Friday.
More News
-
Saints' Jameis Winston: Dubbed day-to-day by coach•
-
Saints' Jameis Winston: Won't play Saturday•
-
Saints' Jameis Winston: Injures foot, not ankle Monday•
-
Saints' Jameis Winston: Rolls ankle Monday•
-
Saints' Jameis Winston: Will participate in team drills•
-
Saints' Jameis Winston: Sheds knee brace•