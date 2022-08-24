Winston (knee/foot) said Wednesday that he's "feeling better every day" and will be ready to play if the Saints want him on the field for Friday's preseason finale against the Chargers, ESPN.com's Katherine Terrell reports.

Coach Dennis Allen hasn't said who will play Friday, but either way, Winston appears on track for Week 1 against Atlanta. He's been practicing since OTAs after suffering an ACL tear last year, with the recent absences due to a relatively minor foot injury. Winston returned to practice Sunday and has avoided any setbacks so far.