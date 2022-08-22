Winston (knee/foot) participated in 11-on-11 drills during Monday's practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
The report notes that Winston didn't participate in the Saints' two-minute drill at the end of the session, but the quarterback -- who is bouncing back from a torn left ACL suffered Week 8 last season -- continues to make progress and is trending toward a Week 1 start, barring any setbacks. As for the possibility of Winston appearing in the Saints' preseason finale Friday against the Chargers, coach Dennis Allen said "we'll see," Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.