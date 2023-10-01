Winston is expected to remain the Saints' backup quarterback Sunday against the Buccaneers with Derek Carr (shoulder) listed as questionable but in line to start the Week 4 game, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Carr suffered an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder after he was slammed to the turf by the Packers' Rashan Gary in the third quarter of the Saints' Week 3 loss to Green Bay. Winston came on in relief of Carr and completed 10 of 16 pass attempts for 101 yards, but he didn't produce any scoring drives as the Saints squandered a 17-0 lead. Though Carr initially appeared in line to miss at least one game due to the injury, he returned to practice in a limited capacity Friday and took all the first-team reps during Saturday's walk-through. Barring a late setback in pregame warmups, Carr looks poised to start without limitations, keeping Winston in his usual No. 2 role.