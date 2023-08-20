Saints coach Dennis Allen said that Winston will start Sunday's preseason game against the Chargers, according to New Orleans team reporter Erin Summers reports.

Allen also said that quarterback coach Ronald Curry will handle play-calling duties during Sunday's preseason contest. This makes sense given that the team is expected to hold out a number of players after most of the team's starters took the field for the opening drive of last Sunday's 26-24 preseason win against Kansas City, per John Hendrix of SI.com. Winston was the first Saints quarterback to take the field after starter Derek Carr exited during the first quarter of last Sunday's preseason opener. According to Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com, these two veteran signal-callers have taken almost all of the snaps during team drills in New Orleans' recent training camp practices. This essentially confirms that, as of right now, Winston has secured the team's No. 2 quarterback spot ahead of rookie Jake Haener. However, it's unclear how long Winston will stay in the game during this Sunday's preseason contest.