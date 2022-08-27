Winston (knee/foot) completed all four of his passes for 59 yards in Friday's 27-10 preseason win over the Chargers.

Winston started the preseason finale, showing that he's ready for live game reps after tearing his ACL last October. He only played one drive, but WInston was sharp in limited action, hitting Jarvis Landry for gains of 20 and 15 yards before adding a 19-yard completion to rookie Chris Olave and a five-yard pass to Alvin Kamara. The possession ultimately culminated in a one-yard Mark Ingram rushing touchdown. Along with the playmakers at his disposal in this one, Winston should also have star wide receiver Michael Thomas (hamstring) available as a target in the regular season.