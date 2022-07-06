Winston (knee) posted a video showing himself throwing without a left knee brace on his official Instagram account Tuesday, Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com reports.

Winston, who is working his way back from a left ACL tear and MCL damage, can be seen in the Instagram video handling some throwing drills without a brace on his surgically repaired left knee. While participating in OTAs with teammates earlier this summer Winston did wear a brace, but now eight months removed from the initial injury, he appears to have cleared another hurdle in the rehab process. Winston may still have some limitations when training camp kicks off July 26, but he appears to be trending toward Week 1 availability.