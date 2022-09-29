Offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael confirmed that Winston (back/ankle/hip) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, but he's hopeful the quarterback will be on the field Friday, Erin Summers of the Saints' official site reports.

After Winston was withheld from the Saints' first practice Wednesday in London, head coach Dennis Allen expressed optimism that the quarterback would take some reps Thursday, but that ultimately didn't come to fruition. Carmichael noted that the Saints' plans for Winston changed later Wednesday, and the back-to-back absences of practice to begin the week suddenly puts the 28-year-old's status for Sunday's game against the Vikings more in question than originally believed. Andy Dalton once again took first-team reps Thursday and would be in line to start Sunday if Winston is unable to play through his injuries. In addition to dealing with four fractures in his back, Winston is still battling an ankle issue that cropped up following Week 2 action along with a hip flexor injury.