Winston completed 13 of 21 passes for 169 yards in Sunday's preseason win over the Chargers.

The veteran quarterback played the entire first half before giving way to rookie Jake Haener, and Winston led three scoring drives -- including an impressive two-minute drill with just 33 seconds on the clock at the end of the second quarter that resulted in a 37-yard Blake Grupe field goal. Winston's experience and familiarity with coordinator Pete Carmichael's offense will keep him in the backup role behind Derek Carr, but he once again figures to see little action.