Coach Dennis Allen said Monday that the Saints have yet to make a decision regarding who will start between Winston and Andy Dalton on Sunday against the Raiders, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Winston has been active the last two games, but Dalton still started and logged most of the QB reps with the former available in case of emergency. Allen noted, "I do think Jameis is getting healthier. ... Both of those guys will have themselves ready to play." Winston hasn't practiced in full since Week 1 as he tended to a number of health concerns, including four small fractures in his back, an ankle issue and a hip flexor injury. Only the back and ankle injuries were noted on the team's Week 7 practice reports, but returning to all activity at some point this week may be the tell that Winston is ready to resume directing the offense.