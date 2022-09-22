Winston (back/ankle) was a limited practice participant Thursday.
Coach Dennis Allen told John Hendrix of SI.com on Wednesday that Winston would have a cap on his reps during Week 3 prep. Indeed, that so far has come to pass, but Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football noted Thursday that Winston seemed to be doing more work than he did one day prior. Winston currently is playing through four fractures in his back -- per Jay Glazer of Fox Sports -- and an ankle issue, so there's a decent chance he enters the weekend with a designation. The preceding will become known upon the release of Friday's practice report.
