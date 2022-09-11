Winston completed 23 of 34 passes for 269 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Saints' 27-26 win over the Falcons on Sunday. He also rushed twice for nine yards and threw a two-point conversion pass.

Winston slogged through a sluggish first half that ended with the Saints down by a 16-7 score. However, the 2015 first overall pick came alive following intermission, throwing for 212 yards while leading New Orleans to 20 second-half points and the narrow win. Winston ultimately enjoyed his most prolific connection with Jarvis Landry, who he hit on seven occasions for 114 yards. However, the story of the day, and the comeback, may have been the play of Michael Thomas, who brought in both of Winston's touchdown passes in his first game action since January 2021. Given the momentum he generated over the final two quarters, Winston fantasy managers have to be feeling much better than earlier in the day as he gets set to face his old Buccaneers squad in a Week 2 home matchup next Sunday.