Winston completed 6 of 10 pass attempts for 63 yards during Sunday's 27-13 win over the 49ers.
Winston entered the game at the start of the second half after Drew Brees (ribs) picked up an injury earlier in the contest. He averaged a lackluster 6.3 yards per attempt and took a pair of sacks as he helped his team cruise to victory against an undermanned San Francisco outfit. The extent of Brees' injury is not yet known, but Winston would be in line to start next Sunday's matchup with the Falcons if his teammate is sidelined and would be an interesting fantasy option against one of the league's worst pass defenses.