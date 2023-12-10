Winston is expected to remain in a backup role for Sunday's game against the Panthers after the Saints announced Saturday that quarterback Derek Carr (concussion/rib/shoulder) was cleared to start the Week 14 contest, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

In addition to exiting this past Sunday's loss to the Lions with a non-displaced rib cartilage fracture and an injury to his throwing shoulder, Carr was also diagnosed with a concussion, marking the second time in less than a month that he was subject to the five-step protocol for head injuries. Winston, who completed two of five pass attempts for 41 yards over his nine snaps in relief of Carr in Week 13, ended up taking some first-team reps in practice this week to keep himself prepared for a potential start against the Panthers. However, with Carr demonstrating enough progress in his recovery from the three injuries to turn in a full practice Friday, he was then cleared from the concussion protocol later that day before the Saints officially removed from their Week 14 injury report Saturday. Winston hasn't started a game since Week 3 of the 2022 season and will once again have to wait on another chance to direct the New Orleans offense with Carr getting the green light to play.