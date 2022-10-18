The Saints listed Winston (back/ankle) as a limited participant at Tuesday's practice.

Winston has appeared as a limited participant on each of the Saints' last five practice reports, but the team hasn't indicated that he's on track to reclaim starting quarterback duties. He made enough progress to dress as the backup to Andy Dalton in last weekend's loss to the Bengals, but Winston may have been available only in an emergency. Dalton is nursing a back injury of his own coming out of Week 6, but John Hendrix of SI.com notes that it was Dalton rather than Winston who took first-team reps under center during the open portion of Tuesday's practice. The Saints will likely wait until Wednesday to offer more clarity on Winston's role for the team's Week 7 matchup with the Cardinals on Thursday night, but the 28-year-old looks like he could be trending toward another week of backup duty while he continues to recover from his injuries.