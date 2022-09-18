Winston completed 25 of 40 passes for 236 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions in the Saints' 20-10 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also rushed once for two yards and committed a fumble that was recovered by New Orleans.

A pregame report indicated Winston is playing through multiple back fractures, and that seemed to be borne out in his lackluster performance. The 2015 first overall pick of the Buccaneers was victimized by his former team as the game went on, taking a whopping six sacks and seeing one of his three interceptions returned for what was essentially a game-clinching touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Winston salvaged his fantasy day to an extent with a seven-yard touchdown toss to Michael Thomas with 3:02 remaining, but given questions about his health, his status for a Week 3 divisional road clash against the Panthers and beyond remains to be seen.