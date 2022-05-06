Coach Dennis Allen said Friday "the plan" is for Winston (knee) to start Week 1, Rod Walker of The Times-Picayune reports.

Allen noted that there are still "a lot of days between now and Week 1," but that "we certainly like where [Winston] is right now" as the quarterback works his way back from a left ACL tear. Winston has already begun rehabbing from surgery undergone last November, and while his real recovery progress may not be made apparent until he begins taking reps in offseason workouts, it currently looks like the 28-year-old is on track to open the season. New Orleans' offense could take a step forward in the 2022 campaign, with two first-round rookies joining the fold. Left tackle Trevor Penning will help keep Winston upright following the departure of Terron Armstead (knee), while former Ohio State standout Chris Olave provides another legitimate option in the passing game alongside presumed top target Michael Thomas (ankle).