Winston is slated to start Sunday's preseason finale against the Texans, John DeShazier of the Saints' official site reports.

With top QB Derek Carr not in line to see action in the contest, per Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football, Jake Haener is on track to enter the game after Winston. As the coming season approaches, Winston is set to serve as the Saints' No. 2 QB behind Carr, providing the team with an experienced backup option to turn to should Carr miss time at any point.