Winston is slated to work as the No. 2 quarterback behind Drew Brees (ribs/lung) in Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.

Brees will be back in action after the Saints activated him from injured reserve Saturday following a four-week absence due to a punctured lung and multiple rib fractures. While Brees was sidelined, Taysom Hill started each of the Saints' four games, but he'll move back into a "jack-of-all-trades" role in Week 15 that includes Wildcat quarterback packages and special-teams work. The fact that Winston is operating as the No. 2 signal-caller Sunday shouldn't be taken as a sign that he would be the next man up in the event of another Brees absence; instead, the Saints likely just wanted Hill to prepare for his multi-faceted role in practices this week once it became apparent Brees would be ready to return from IR.