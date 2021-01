Jameis Winston completed his only pass attempt for a 56-yard touchdown in the Saints' 30-20 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Winston came in for one play mid-way through the second quarter and found a wide-open Tre'Quan Smith for a 56-yard score. Winston's future is uncertain in New Orleans, especially with rumors of Drew Brees' retirement floating around. Even if Brees does decide to call it a career, Winston would still face competition from Taysom Hill for the starting job.