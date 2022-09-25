Winston (back/ankle) completed 25 of 41 passes for 353 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 22-14 loss to Carolina. He added five rushing yards on two attempts.

Winston has looked hindered by his injuries over the past two games, as he failed to lead the Saints to any points in the first half before accumulating plenty of second-half yardage as New Orleans went pass-heavy while playing catch-up. Winston's four-yard touchdown pass to Marquez Callaway with 2:22 remaining made it a one-possession game, but his fifth interception in the last two games dashed any hopes of a New Orleans comeback. He'll bring an uninspiring 4:5 TD:INT across the pond for the Saints' Week 4 game against the Vikings in London.