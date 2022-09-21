Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Wednesday that Winston (back/ankle) will have his practice reps limited this week, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

The news comes as no surprise, as Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported before this past Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers that Winston is playing through four fractures in his back. Winston proceeded to complete 25 of 40 passes for 236 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in the Saints' eventual 20-10 loss. He'll go down as a limited participant Wednesday and likely for the other two official practices of Week 3 as well.