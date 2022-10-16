Winston (back/ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, is scheduled to dress for the contest and serve as an emergency quarterback behind starter Andy Dalton, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Winston's return to action in a backup capacity was foreshadowed Saturday, when the Saints waived No. 3 quarterback Jake Luton. The 28-year-old was a limited participant in practice throughout the week, but the Saints seemingly have hope that Winston may heal up enough to reclaim the starting role Week 7 in Arizona in a Thursday night game. Even if Winston avoids the inactive list ahead of Sunday's contest as expected, he may not be pressed into duty if Dalton is forced to exit early. The Saints would still have the versatile Taysom Hill on hand to take reps under center if the team would rather not expose Winston to further injury.