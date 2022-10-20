Coach Dennis Allen confirmed Andy Dalton (back) as the Saints' starting quarterback Thursday in Arizona, ensuring Winston (back/ankle) will be the team's backup, Omar Ruiz of NFL Network reports.

While both Dalton and Winston exited Week 7 prep without injury designations, New Orleans will continue to hold off on reinstalling Winston in the starting lineup due to tending to four small fractures in his back, an ankle issue and a hip flexor injury already this season. Winston instead will serve as the No. 2 for a second consecutive contest, with his next chance to take over the top gig Sunday, Oct. 30 against the Raiders.