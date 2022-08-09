Winston (knee/foot) is believed to have avoided a serious injury but won't suit up for Saturday's preseason opener against the Texans, Jeff Duncan of The Athletic reports.

Winston suffered a foot injury during Monday's practice and is expected to miss a few days of practice, but it appears that he's managed to sidestep a serious issue. His next chance to suit up for preseason action will come August 19 in Green Bay. Winston is in the late stages of rehabbing from a torn left ACL suffered Week 8 last season, so the Saints could opt for caution. In the meantime, Andy Dalton stands to helm the first-team offense.