Winston (back/ankle) won't start Sunday's game against the Saints but may be active, with the Saints listing him as questionable on the final injury report, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

It's an upgrade after Winston was listed as doubtful last week and ultimately made inactive. Andy Dalton is set for another start, with Taysom Hill likely poaching some direct snaps in key spots. Winston seems to be making progress and could be back as the starter as soon as a Thursday game against the Cardinals in Week 7.