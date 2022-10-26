Coach Dennis Allen said Andy Dalton will start over Winston despite the Saints now considering the latter to be healthy, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

It was unclear the past couple weeks to what extent, if any, Winston's back and ankle injuries had on Dalton being the starter. Whatever the case, Dalton is set for another start Sunday against the Raiders, while Winston will continue in the backup role. The question now is how long Dalton can keep the job before the Saints look to make another change.