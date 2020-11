Winston completed his only pass attempt for 12 yards in the Saints' 38-3 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

He also "added" three carries for a loss of three yards. Winston entered the game late in the fourth quarter as New Orleans cleared its bench with the game well in hand. Blowouts like this won't be commonplace for the Saints, and - barring a Drew Brees injury - Winston isn't expected to see playing time otherwise.