Hurst is dealing with a foot injury, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Head coach Dennis Allen relayed to the media that Hurst is dealing with a foot issue, but he failed to elaborate much on the matter. The severity of the injury is unknown, but Hurst missing any time would be a blow to the Saints' offensive. The veteran left tackle projects to be the starter this season, though rookie Trevor Penning has the tools to be a starting-caliber tackle. Penning was chosen 19th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft but is a bit raw at this early stage of his career. Hurst's injury is one to monitor, as it could have a major impact on the Saints' offense.