Coach Dennis Allen said after Friday's preseason finale against the Chargers that he believes Hurst (foot) will return "sooner than later," Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Hurst sustained his foot injury in mid-August and was held out for Friday's matchup. It sounds as though the 30-year-old will have a chance to return to action in time for the Saints' Week 1 matchup against Atlanta on Sept. 11, which would be particularly crucial since rookie Trevor Penning sustained a toe injury Friday. Once he's healthy, Hurst is expected to serve as the Saints' starting left tackle.